Last night, the heart of New York City pulsed with creativity and star power as Jazz at Lincoln Center hosted the unforgettable premiere of the highly anticipated film, Piece by Piece, a vibrant celebration of Pharrell Williams’ iconic life and career. The event drew an impressive array of stars, including A$AP Ferg, Pusha T, N.O.R.E, Bianca Lawson, Teddy Riley, and Nigel Sylvester, who came together to preview the unique LEGO®-animated film that chronicles the Virginia native’s remarkable journey.

Focus Features’ New York Premiere of “PIECE BY PIECE”

Piece by Piece is unlike any other biopic, blending Pharrell’s visionary creativity with LEGO® animation to tell the story of one of music’s most innovative minds. Directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville, the film takes audiences on a colorful, heartwarming journey through Pharrell’s life, from his roots in Virginia to his evolution as a global superstar and cultural icon. Featuring star-studded appearances from artists like Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay Z, and Snoop Dogg, the film offers an inside look into Pharrell’s creative brilliance.

In attendance to celebrate the film were not only its director and star but also key producers Mimi Valdés, Caitrin Rogers, and David Lawrence, as well as cast members Pusha T, N.O.R.E., and Teddy Riley. The event buzzed with excitement as guests, including notable figures like A$AP Ferg, Bianca Lawson, and BMX star Nigel Sylvester, gathered to witness the fusion of animation and music that brings Pharrell’s inner world to life.

Pharrell’s creative genius is on full display in the film, offering a peek into his thoughts and inspirations. Through this animated masterpiece, audiences are reminded of the powerful connection between creativity and empathy, as Pharrell opens up in ways that resonate globally. His talent, vision, and willingness to be vulnerable shine throughout the movie, delivering an inspiring message to all.

As Focus Features gears up to release Piece by Piece this Friday, October 11, fans won’t want to miss this dynamic cinematic experience that blends art, music, and imagination through Pharrell’s unique perspective.

Piece by Piece will be released exclusively in theaters, and it promises to turn up the volume on your imagination as you follow the story of one of music’s most influential icons.

Directed by: Morgan Neville

Produced by: Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville

Executive Producers: David Lawrence, Shani Saxon, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Joshua R. Wexler, Sanjee K. Gupta, James De Julio, Lesley Worton

Featuring: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg

Mark your calendars for October 11th, when Piece by Piece hits theaters, bringing Pharrell’s inspiring story to the big screen in an unforgettable way.

