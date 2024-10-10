After signing Tyrese Haliburton to the PUMA Hoops fam and announcing our All-PRO Nitro Elite, I’m excited to share details on an upcoming drop from PUMA Hoops and NBA favorite LaMelo Ball:the LaFrancé Assist.
LaMelo’s supernatural ability to find the perfect pass makes his competition green with envy. This dedication to dropping dimes inspired Melo’s latest signature drop, which lands in stores on Friday, October 18th. The perfect expression of Melo’s 1 of 1 style, this tone-on-tone green colorway of Melo’s lifestyle sneaker takes LaFrancé’s exaggerated, street-inspired silhouette to another level. Featuring attention-grabbing details that lean into Y2K’s extreme aesthetics, the LaFrancé Assist is designed to help you stand out.
The LaFrancé Assist drops on Friday, October 18th and will be available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full size run for $110.