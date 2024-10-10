After going scoreless through the sixth inning, Mets’ MVP and the team’s “ironman” Francisco Lindor rocks a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to give the Kings from Queens the lead and ultimately the victory over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. The Amazins took the third win in four games against the Phils, moving on to their chance to win the pennant.

There was a lot of pressure on Philly, being behind in the NLDS series 2-1 against the Mets on top of attempting to close that deficit in Citi Field. The Phils jump out to take the lead with a double from right fielder Nick Castellanos in the fourth inning, which drove Bryce Harper to third and eventually home on a fielder’s choice. The Mets answered back in the sixth with a bases loaded dinger to center field, giving the Metropolitans a 4-1 lead that they held until the end.

Jose Quintana held Philly to just two hits in five innings, striking out six and only allowing one run, but David Peterson walked away with the win after keeping the Phillies from scoring through the eighth, only allowing two hits in two innings. Mets bullpen ace Edwin Diaz closed out the last inning with two strike out, fanning Kody Clemens for the last out of the game, locking in the Mets’ spot in the 2024 NLCS Series.

The Mets are now pennant contenders, taking on the winners of the Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS series, which is now tied 2-2. Ohtani and the Dodgers will host Tatis Jr. and the Padres tomorrow in Los Angeles to see who will face the Mets. The winner will represent the national League in this year’s World Series.