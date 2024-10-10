David “Big Papi” Ortiz. Johnny Damon. Manny Ramirez. David Lowe. All of these former BoSox players will be in the new documentary from Netflix about the best postseason comeback in baseball history.

Premiering on Oct. 23, The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox celebrates the 20th anniversary of the team’s groundbreaking postseason run, when the Red Sox came back from 3–0 in the playoffs against the Yankees before sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

Boston Red Sox fans will have a chance to go back two decades and hear first hand from some of the playmakers who turned Game 4 into Game 7 and “reversed the curse”. The “Curse of The Bambino” is an 66-year superstition among some baseball fanatics, especially in Boston, that the sale of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1920 kept the Red Sox from winning a World Series from 1918 until 2004.

The doc dives into the everlasting rivalry between the 27-time World Series Yankees and one of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, Beantown’s BoSox. Directed by Colin Barnicle and executive produced by MLB, commentary from then Yankees skipper Joe Torre shows the other side of the coin with a team of superstars such as Alex Rodriguez, Dwight Gooden, Derek Jeter, Hideki Matsui ,Gary Sheffield and so many others, this story of the comeback shows how important baseball was and still is to both cities.

The doc is set to premiere at 8Pm EST exclusively on Netflix.