T.I. Says ATL’s Jingle Ball Show Will Be His Last Performance: ‘I Don’t Wanna Do It Anymore’

October 10, 2024
Shawn Grant
T.I. Hits the Streets of ATL With His Paperwork: ‘Shouldn’t Be Saying a Thing About the King'

T.I. will no longer rap on stage. Speaking with Atlanta’s 96.1 Beat, T.I. revealed that the Jingle Ball performance will be his last time on stage.


“I appreciate y’all,” T.I. said. “Offering me my last working gig. I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing.

“I don’t wanna do it anymore. I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for they entertainment anymore.”

