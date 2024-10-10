T.I. will no longer rap on stage. Speaking with Atlanta’s 96.1 Beat, T.I. revealed that the Jingle Ball performance will be his last time on stage.

“I appreciate y’all,” T.I. said. “Offering me my last working gig. I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing.

“I don’t wanna do it anymore. I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for they entertainment anymore.”

