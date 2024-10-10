The Weeknd has officially beat his own record of artist with highest monthly listeners on Spotify, with over 120.5 million monthly listeners.

The XO-superstar became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners in February of 2023, and has held the number 1 spot since then, aside for a recent one month period. This feat comes following The Weeknd’s latest music video for “Timeless” with Playboi Carti Produced by Pharrell. Also recently released is the fan hit “Dancing In The Flames,” from his heavily anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow available for vinyl and CD.

Last month, The Weeknd delivered a sold out stadium spectacular live performance from São Paulo, which was streamed exclusively on YouTube. Millions of fans worldwide tuned in to witness the unique concert that showcased his signature sound and electrifying stage presence along with surprise guests Playboi Carti and Anitta. It was the highest music performance trending in the US and trended in 24 other countries, further solidifying The Weeknd’s reign as a global music icon. 10% of net proceeds from all merchandise sales at the event and online to the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation, supporting communities affected by natural disasters and economic hardships in southern Brazil.

