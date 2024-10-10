The 2024 TIME100 Next Gala took place on October 9 at Pier59 in New York City, honoring a group of rising stars who are making significant cultural and social impacts. Among this year’s honorees were Victoria Monét, Shaboozey, Vince Staples, Jaylen Brown, Aaron Pierre, Brandon Blackwood, Reneé Rapp, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Victoria Monét received high praise as she should from Yara Shahidi, who described the JAGUAR II singer as embodying “the essence of an Artist with a capital A.” Shahidi highlighted Monét’s ability to honor the legacy of artists who came before her while creating something uniquely her own. “Her influence is indisputable, not just within the music industry, but in the lives of all who experience her art,” Shahidi remarked.

Country-rap artist Shaboozey was recognized for his innovation and authenticity. Fellow musician Jelly Roll described him as “innovative, honest, charismatic, and charming in a way that’s real,” expressing pride in Shaboozey’s role in representing country music.

What’s more, Colin Kaepernick praised Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, calling him “more than an NBA star; he’s a force for justice and change.” Kaepernick commended Brown’s philanthropic efforts, labeling him a “beacon of hope” and expressing admiration for the path Brown is paving for future generations.

Quinta Brunson honored Vince Staples as “your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper,” emphasizing his creative versatility and noting how “cool” it is to be both a fan and friend of someone with such a wide range of ideas and talents. Staples is branching out to Hollywood so it’s nice to see him get his due.

If you are unfamiliar, TIME100 Next, distinct from the traditional TIME100, was created to recognize influential leaders who are shaping the future without waiting to follow conventional paths. The list has no age or leadership requirements, acknowledging that influence today takes many forms and often comes from unexpected places.

Although not all honorees could attend the event in person, the gala showcased a night of celebration, with notable appearances and tributes to those making a lasting impact across music, sports, fashion, and activism.