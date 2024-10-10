Today in Hip Hop history prolific South Bronx philosopher KRS-One released his second solo LP KRS-One (an acronym for Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone). With this album, the former Boogie Down Productions MC makes an attempt to reconnect with the younger scene in New York. The tone and style of this album fit more into the fold of popular rap music coming out of the Big Apple in ’95 allowing KRS-ONE to regain popularity among youthful Hip Hop fans.

With revamped production and features from the likes of Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Das EFX, and Mad Lion, this project only added to KRS-One’s repertoire. With this album KRS-One showed the could not only keep alive his brand of educational hardcore boom bap; but, that he could transition and taper his bars to a more high energy, party driven crowd.

Commercially, this album was a success. Peaking at #19 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Charts, it was obvious that KRS-One had yet to fade into the pages of Hip Hop history. Both critics and fans alike responded well to this slight style change, marking it as a moment of experimentation instead of accusing KRS-One of selling out. Fellow rap heavyweight also chimed in with their opinions of KRS-One work on the actual album. The LP is aced with interludes of radio shout-outs from rappers Method Man, Lord Finesse, Rakim, Jeru the Damaja, Mr. Magic, and even MC Shan who at one point had beef with Boogie Down Productions.

