4Batz and Skilla Baby Drop Vibrant “So Bad” Music Video Following Lil Baby Collaboration

Today, revolutionary R&B artist 4Batz and rising rapper Skilla Baby return with the vibrant music video for their latest release, “So Bad.” The video, directed by Anfy, follows the success of 4Batz’s recent single “roll da dice,” featuring Lil Baby.

The “So Bad” video, which premiered on BET Jams, BET Hip Hop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards, opens with women planning to meet up at a lively house party with 4Batz and Skilla Baby. The party plays out across a luxurious estate, with scenes unfolding around the pool, on the tennis court, and in the living room under a sparkling crystal chandelier.

In “So Bad,” 4Batz pays tribute to a special woman, highlighting her unique presence and unmatched energy. His signature melodic tones blend seamlessly with Skilla Baby’s Detroit-infused flow, creating an engaging and fresh sound. With lyrics like “Let me take you shopping” and “Take you to the tropics,” 4Batz expresses his devotion and the deep connection he feels. The song continues the relationship journey begun in “roll da dice,” now exploring the next chapter with lines like “I seen you on the story, you can be my shawty.”

Advertisement

The music video, teased last week on both artists’ Instagram handles, showcases 4Batz’s 90s-inspired aesthetic, with women speaking on colorful landlines as they get ready for a night out, encapsulating the laid-back vibe of the track.