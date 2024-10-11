It’s been six years since Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh linked up for the fan-favorite Stabbed & Shot. On 10.18.24 that all changes, as Benny & Spesh have announced the long-awaited collaborative sequel; Stabbed & Shot 2. Much has changed in the interim, including their respective statures, as they have both grown, elevated and evolved.

For Benny The Butcher, 2024 has already been a monumental year. After dropping his major label solo debut, Everybody Can’t Go, on Def Jam, he followed up with “the summer ain’t over until say it is” projects Summertime Butch and Buffalo Butch, Vol. 1, the latter of which featured his long-awaited collaboration with Drake. Benny’s ability to balance his gritty street lyricism with his growing mainstream presence has solidified his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most versatile voices. Stabbed & Shot 2sees him returning to his roots, reconnecting with 38 Spesh for another round of paper chasing.

38 Spesh, has also been active and supremely accurate this year, most recently with the release of the critically acclaimed, and perhaps his most visible project to date, Mother & Gun, which again displayed his versatility as both an emcee and producer.

Benny & Spesh also realize that their long-awaited collaborative sequel includes much higher stakes and baked-in expectations. But, they thrive under that pressure, as Stabbed & Shot 2 is the rare sequel that surpasses its predecessor; when you turn on the bright kitchen lights, Benny & Spesh are always going to cook up and deliver.

Dubbing themselves as the best tandem to go back and forth since Jadakiss & Styles P, Stabbed & Shot 2 is a master class in plug talk, survival tactics, and everything you want from a Benny & Spesh drop. The chemistry is even more elevated, their distinct styles blend seamlessly, and they effortlessly deliver more of the barred-out, street narratives and vivid storytelling that has defined their careers. Stabbed & Shot 2 is a testament to their growth, and resilience as artists and entrepreneurs.

A week after releasing a two-pack of singles “Jesus Arms” featuring Busta Rhymes and “Brick Specials,” Benny & Spesh are back with the album’s first visual “High Stakes,” which is now available below. “High Stakes” will be available at all DSP’s at midnight.