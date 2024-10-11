Cam Newton to Join ESPN’s ‘First Take’ as Commentator

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has signed a contract with ESPN to become a regular commentator on First Take, the network’s flagship morning debate show. Newton will join Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, making his debut on Friday, Oct. 11, during a live broadcast from Tennessee State University as part of First Take’s HBCU roadshow this fall.

Newton, known for his dynamic football career, will bring his expertise and energy to a panel of distinguished personalities, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and Sirius XM’s Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. This move marks Newton’s first major role in sports media since stepping away from the NFL.

“Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities,” said David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN. “His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”

Advertisement

Said Newton, “I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”

First Take airs on weekdays from 10 a.m. to Noon ET on ESPN and continues to be one of the network’s most popular programs, featuring lively discussions and debates on the latest sports news.