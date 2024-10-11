Classic Air Jordan Retro 5 and Retro 12 Sneakers Planned for 2025 Release

Jordan Brand is getting ready to have an epic year. With a loaded 2025 slate lined up, Nike has announced more classics hitting the shelves next year.

The latest announcement for the brand’s retro lineup is the OG Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red.” The sneaker is set to release in Fall 2025 at a $210 price tag. This time, the sneaker will return with the black tongue and all of the original details, including Nike Air on the heel.

Additionally, the Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” will be released in 2025, carrying the original design elements of the 2004 model. The sneaker is expected to arrive with a $200 price tag and be released in Fall 2025.

You can see both sneakers below.