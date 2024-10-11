Cordae Drops New Single “Mad as F*ck” and Announces Upcoming Album

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae released his fiery new single, “Mad as F*ck.” Produced by Smoko Ono with co-production from Elkan and Darko, the track delivers Cordae’s signature blend of sharp lyricism and raw emotion. Accompanying the release is an official music video, directed by Wax Bando and Aplus Filmz, which visually captures the song’s intensity.

In addition to the new single, Cordae announced that his highly anticipated third studio album, The Crossroads, will drop on November 15. This album follows his previous critically acclaimed projects and is expected to solidify his standing as one of hip-hop’s brightest stars.

Fans eagerly await what Cordae has in store, as “Mad as F*ck” sets the tone for what’s to come.

Advertisement