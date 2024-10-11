Diddy remains behind bars after his September arrest. Speaking in court on Thursday (Oct. 10), Diddy’s attorneys revealed the mogul’s biggest adjustment in jail is food quality.
“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” attorney Marc Agnifilio stated on life at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
According to PEOPLE, Diddy’s food includes a breakfast of cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. His 11 a.m. lunch has hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos with scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekend. For dinner, the options are chicken fajitas, pasta, and roast beef. There is also an option of “heart healthy” meals including lentils, tofu, and basked beans.
Diddy, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025.
At a court hearing in New York on Thursday, the judge in Combs’ federal case set a trial date of May 5, 2025.
According to CNN, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, was present in the courtroom, as were several of his family members. His ankles were shackled, and he was wearing a loose-fitting tan button-down shirt and khaki pants. Diddy also waved at his family as they sat in the second row.
Prosecutor Emily Johnson said the prosecution anticipates its case could last three weeks. Still, she added that a superseding indictment could affect the length of the trial, meaning additional charges or defendants could be added to the case. Diddy’s legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo, stated he expects the defense to take a week.
Last week, Diddy was visited by his twin daughters and mother at Brooklyn’s MDC. According to TMZ, the family shared time in the visiting area where they could embrace and have a conversation.
Insiders say the twins made the trip from California to see Diddy for the first time since his arrest.
The visit came ahead of a statement by Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, who referred to his charges as a “public lynching.” Combs expressed her views in a conversation with Page Six.
“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice shared.
“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”
She added, “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.
“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”
You can read more of her statement here.