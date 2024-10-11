GloRilla Drops Debut Album ‘GLORIOUS’

GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla has officially released her highly anticipated debut album GLORIOUS. The album boasts an impressive lineup of features, including Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, T-Pain, Muni Long, and more. Following her rise in the music industry with infectious hits and high-profile collaborations, GLORIOUS solidifies GloRilla’s place as a leading force in hip-hop.

The album includes this year’s Hot 100 hits “Yeah Glo!,” “TGIF,” and “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, showcasing GloRilla’s ability to captivate audiences across multiple genres. To accompany the album release, GloRilla also dropped the music video for “Whatchu Know About Me” featuring Sexyy Red. Directed by Benny Boom, the visual pays homage to the 2000s classic “Wipe Me Down” and includes a guest appearance from Boosie, making it a must-watch for fans.

GloRilla’s journey to the release of GLORIOUS has been marked by significant milestones. Her previous project, Ehhthang, Ehhthang, released in April, generated over 550 million U.S. streams and propelled her into the spotlight. The mixtape’s standout singles, “Yeah Glo,” “Wanna Be,” and “TGIF,” all achieved major success, with “Wanna Be” reaching #1 on the Rhythmic Radio chart and “TGIF” still climbing the Urban Radio Top 5.

As the first female artist in nearly a decade to have three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, GloRilla continues to break barriers. With GLORIOUS, she’s poised to further cement her legacy as one of the most exciting new talents in the industry.