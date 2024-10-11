.idk. Announces ‘BRAVADO INTiMO’ Album Set for Nov. 1

Maryland-based musical maverick .idk. announced his upcoming album BRAVADO INTiMO, slated for release on November 1st, 2024. Following a series of chart-climbing hits, including “TiFFANY” featuring Gunna and “DENiM” featuring Joey Bada$$, the album promises to be one of .idk.’s most cohesive and accessible projects to date.

The 32-minute album will feature guest appearances from Gunna, Joey Bada$$, The ARTI$T, and Conway The Machine. With its sharp focus on conceptual clarity, BRAVADO INTiMO reflects .idk.’s goal of simplifying his sound, blending melodic vocals with his signature rapping.

“My goal with this album was to simplify everything,” .idk. shared. “I just wanted to sing over beats that artists like MF DOOM would normally rap over and only rap when it felt the most natural.” Drawing inspiration from his past collaborations with the late MF DOOM, .idk. creates a balance between bravado and vulnerability in this exploration of melodic rap.

BRAVADO INTiMO also includes the dual release 2:22 (“KiCKIN” + “TiFFANY”) and a Tiffany 2:22 Datejust Rolex Watch giveaway, highlighting .idk.’s innovative approach to his artistry. By fusing elements of soul, jazz, and hip-hop, the album captures the essence of hip-hop’s foundation while pushing boundaries with futuristic production.

.idk.’s latest work continues his streak of creative evolution, marking the album as a bold statement in the ever-changing landscape of modern rap.