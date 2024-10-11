Jersey Worn by Michael Jordan When Crossed Over by Allen Iverson to Hit Auction

On March 12, 1997, NBA history was made when rookie Allen Iverson faced off against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in a highly anticipated regular season game in Philadelphia. In that game, Iverson put Jordan on skates with a crazy crossover, leading to a mid-range jumpshot.

Iverson had been dazzling opponents since his debut, and this game was no exception. The significance of the matchup is further underscored by the upcoming Sotheby’s auction titled “Colossal: The Ultimate Jordan Collection,” which will feature Jordan’s red Bulls jersey worn during this iconic game.

According to The Athletic, Iverson’s memorabilia will be included; the auction’s title was inspired by Iverson’s memories of visiting Sotheby’s. Reflecting on the game, Iverson recalled recognizing the opportunity to challenge the GOAT, saying, “I told my teammates at Georgetown that if I ever had a chance to try it out on the greatest player ever, I would want to put my move to the test.”

The jersey, worn by Jordan approximately 17 times during the 1996-97 championship season, is expected to fetch between $4-6 million, making it one of the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia ever.