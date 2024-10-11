Ye aka Kanye West is embracing a new phase of his life in Tokyo, Japan, but he’s not settling down in a permanent residence, according to music journalist Touré. Rather than purchasing property, Kanye has opted for a hotel stay while he works on his self-produced album, Bully.

Touré who tends to know a few things, described Kanye’s lifestyle as “upper-class homeless,” highlighting how the rapper enjoys the flexibility of hotel living without the obligations that come with owning a home. Spending much of his time in Tokyo, Kanye appreciates the quieter, more reserved environment where, despite his celebrity status, he is largely left alone. This contrasts sharply with his experience in Los Angeles, where he’s frequently hounded by paparazzi.

Get this according to Touré, Kanye is particularly fond of Tokyo because the fans there are “very quiet” and “very respectful,” allowing him to navigate the city with ease and without the need for a large security detail. This minimalist, low-key lifestyle aligns with Kanye’s history of constantly relocating—having lived in places such as Wyoming, Malibu, and Chicago throughout his career.

Further speculation suggests Kanye’s nomadic tendencies have also affected his personal relationships, particularly his marriage to Kim Kardashian. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim voiced frustration over Kanye’s frequent desire to live in different states, which often kept him separated from her and their children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Ye’s last big house purchase was in 2021, where he made headlines after purchasing a $57 million mansion in Malibu, only to strip it down in an attempt to convert it into a bomb shelter. He ultimately sold the unfinished property for $21 million, continuing his pattern of moving from one place to the next.

At the end of the day, despite his past of constantly changing homes, Kanye seems content with his nomadic existence in Tokyo, a lifestyle that, while unconventional, could arguably make him one of the wealthiest “homeless” people in the world.