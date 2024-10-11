Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE” and Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady” Enter YouTube Billion View Club

Kendrick Lamar and Eminem have both achieved new milestones, cementing their legacies in hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning video for “HUMBLE.” has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, marking his second visual to hit this milestone after his feature on Travis Scott’s “goosebumps.” Originally released in 2017, “HUMBLE.” remains a defining moment in Lamar’s career, showcasing his artistic vision and lyrical prowess.

At the same time, Lamar’s latest single, “Not Like Us,” continues to dominate the charts, holding the #1 spot on the US Top Songs chart. Fueled by his ongoing lyrical sparring with Drake, the track has also secured the #25 position on the Global Top Songs chart, while Lamar ranks #8 on US Top Artists.

Eminem’s iconic 2000 hit “The Real Slim Shady” has officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club, further cementing his status as one of rap’s enduring legends. The video, known for its playful, star-studded visuals, has stood the test of time as a fan favorite.

In addition to this achievement, Eminem continues to chart with three current hits: “Temporary” (#57), “Houdini” (#59), and the JID-assisted “FUEL” (#81) on the US Top Songs chart. His recent success has propelled him to #3 on the US Top Artists chart, highlighting his ongoing influence in the rap world.

Together, these two rap titans continue to dominate both the streaming world and the charts, showcasing their lasting impact on music.