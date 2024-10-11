Jamaican-born, Queens, NY-raised artist Kranium, officially drops his new single and video “Unfck You,” on all digital streaming platforms today (October 11) on the heels of his electrifying performance of the track with COLORSxSTUDIOS last Friday (October 4). Next week, he will start his Higher Life Tour covering all corners of the globe from the Bahamas to Nairobi, Dubai, Brooklyn, and London.

Produced by Teflon Zincfence (Chronixx, Koffee, Pa Salieu), his brand new song “Unfck You” reflects the pain, heartbreak, and regret of intimacy in a relationship. The video, directed by Xavier Damase—known for his visual for Koffee‘s hit “Toast”—takes viewers on a journey through Kranium’s darker days, showcasing his longing to rewind time and free himself from the haunting memories of a past lover.

“Unfck You” follows his recent massive single “Higher Life” featuring Chronic Law, which has become the #1 song in the dancehall community right now, gaining significant airplay in the U.S. and being added to BBC 1Xtra‘s playlist in the UK. The song has amassed 20 million streams on TikTok, with over 650,000+ uploads across Meta platforms and approaching 5 million views on YouTube.

In support of the single and its success, Kranium will kick off his Higher Life Tour in the Bahamas on October 12. The stretch will span Nairobi (Kenya), Kampala (Uganda), and Dubai (UAE) in November, continuing along the U.S. East Coast in Virginia Beach, VA, Brooklyn, NY, Boston, MA, and Bergen, NJ, before wrapping up in London, UK, on February 16, 2025.