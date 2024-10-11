Here’s a feel good story about a scary topic. Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform to bring attention to an important cause. So, in honor of National Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, the Houston rapper has partnered with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to support the Never A Bother initiative, which is dedicated to preventing suicide among teens and young adults.

When it comes to the program, it focuses on increasing awareness of suicide prevention tools and resources that can be used before, during, and after a crisis. Launched this year, Never A Bother also aims to reduce instances of self-harm by encouraging individuals to support their friends during difficult times.

Get this, the initiative provides materials for those dealing with mental health challenges, individuals who want to help a friend, and adults who care for young people. These resources are available on the campaign’s official website.

Advertisement

Megan, posted on the Gram alongside the campaign video, encouraging her fans, “Feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or alone? Hotties, you don’t have to go through it by yourself!”

In the video, the “Savage” rapper opens up about her personal experiences with mental health struggles. The clip includes footage from her interview with Billboard’s executive director of R&B/Hip-Hop, Gail Mitchell, where she reflects on her journey toward seeking help.

“It took me a long time to be comfortable talking about my mental health,” Megan reveals. “Asking for help doesn’t make me weak. Asking for help actually built my strength… going to get the help gave me the tools to be stronger. So I just definitely want to talk to the Hotties and let them know it’s OK to ask for help… Hotties, you are never a bother.”

What’s more, Megan Thee Stallion has consistently used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness. Beyond her music, she created the Bad Bi**hes Have Bad Days Too website, which offers a variety of resources for people facing difficult times.