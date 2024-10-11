Muni Long Releases Live Performance of “Ruined Me” from Amazon Music City Sessions

R&B sensation Muni Long has released a captivating live performance of her latest hit, “Ruined Me,” as part of Amazon Music City Sessions. The track, a standout from her Revenge album, has quickly gained momentum and solidified its place as a chart-topper.

Muni Long’s Revenge has emerged as a contender for R&B Album of the Year, continuing her meteoric rise in the music industry. With multiple #1 hits under her belt, Long has become a force in R&B, dominating charts and conversations alike. Her hit single “Hrs & Hrs” recently achieved double-platinum status, while “Made For Me” has been certified platinum. Additionally, her track “Make Me Forget” climbed to #1 on R&B Radio.

Through her remarkable achievements, Muni Long continues to showcase her versatility and talent, cementing herself as a powerhouse in the world of R&B. Fans can catch her electrifying live rendition of “Ruined Me” now on Amazon Music City Sessions.

Advertisement