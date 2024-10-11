The Museum of Graffiti is proud to present “Samuel Sumak’s Visions,” a compelling exhibition that explores the story of Samuel Sumak, a graphic artist and muralist whose life and work have shaped the Chilean graffiti scene. The opening reception will take place on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 7 PM to 10 PM at the Museum of Graffiti, located 276 NW 26th Street in Miami’s dynamic Wynwood Arts District.

This exhibition, the result of the U.F.O. (Unión, Fuerza, Objetivo) collective’s workshop, includes a wide array of media such as paintings, drawings, installations, and graffiti. At its core, the exhibit tells the powerful story of Samuel Sumak, who was persecuted during the 1990s and forced to live underground as a vagabond, adopting the name Bultisam. This deeply personal narrative is depicted in a large triptych, which Sumak has been painting over the past three years, capturing his journey of resilience, transformation, and artistic expression.

In addition to the visual journey presented by Sumak, the evening will feature a live musical performance by Foex, a prominent Chilean music producer and founding member of the U.F.O. collective. Known for his genre-defying sound, Foex blends Hip-Hop, Soul, and Electronica, infusing his music with experimental creativity. As the founder of Potoco Discos, Chile’s pioneering urban music label, Foex has earned recognition for his cutting-edge approach to music production. His performance will provide a rich auditory backdrop to the exhibition, enhancing the evening’s immersive experience.

Advertisement