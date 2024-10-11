On October 8th, 2024, Nobu, the globally renowned Japanese hospitality empire, commemorated 30 years of groundbreaking cuisine and unparalleled hospitality with an exclusive celebration in New York City. The event, attended by hundreds of loyal patrons, esteemed partners, and notable guests, was a spectacular tribute to the legacy of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, the visionaries behind the Nobu brand.

The event featured a stunning culinary showcase that highlighted Nobu’s influence on the global food scene. Guests were treated to an array of imaginative gourmet dishes that have become synonymous with Nobu’s excellence. Highlights included hand-rolled sushi made from the freshest ingredients, the signature black cod that has won over food lovers worldwide, the finest cuts of Wagyu beef, and whimsical desserts like matcha soft serve ice cream. Accompanying the exquisite cuisine were premium cocktails, including the iconic Matsuhisa Martini, Suntory Whisky, and Nobu’s esteemed collaboration with Qui Tequila. Of course, no Nobu event would be complete without a toast of the famed Hokusetsu Sake.

The celebration also featured an unforgettable musical performance by Grammy-winning producer David Foster and Co., adding an extra layer of elegance to the evening. Guests, including celebrity chefs Martha Stewart, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Eric Ripert, as well as key players from the entertainment, fashion, and business worlds, reveled in the evening’s festivities.

In addition to the culinary and musical experience, Rockwell Group, a longtime collaborator with Nobu, crafted a unique installation for the event. The design concept told the story of Nobu’s evolution over the past three decades. David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group, reflected on his partnership with Chef Nobu: “My 30-year collaboration with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. Our long friendship has been one of my deepest honors.”

Nobu’s rise to become an iconic global brand was celebrated throughout the night. Since its founding in 1994, Nobu has grown to include 54 restaurants, 41 hotels, and 12 residences worldwide. The brand’s timeless ambiance and genre-defining cuisine continue to captivate fans globally, thanks to the vision and dedication of its founders.

Speaking on the brand’s monumental milestone, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa expressed his gratitude: “We are very honored to celebrate this incredible milestone. This anniversary is a tribute to our journey, the dedication of our team members, and the unwavering support we’ve received from our guests over the past 30 years. Reflecting on our growth and success, I’m deeply grateful for everyone who has been part of the Nobu family, and I look forward to many more years of creating memorable experiences together.”

As Nobu celebrates 30 years of culinary innovation and expansion, it remains a symbol of excellence, continuing to push the boundaries of fine dining and luxury hospitality across the globe.