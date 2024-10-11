Former President Barack Obama took the stage in Pittsburgh on Thursday to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in the upcoming 2024 election. This marked Obama’s first campaign event for Harris since President Joe Biden endorsed her after withdrawing from the race in July.

Expressing strong backing for Harris, Obama stated, “Kamala would make an excellent president,” and pledged that he and Michelle Obama would “do everything we can to make sure she wins in November.”

The rally took place in Pittsburgh, a key city in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where polls indicate a tight race between Harris and former President Donald Trump. A recent Quinnipiac poll showed Harris leading by three points, but within the margin of error. Political analyst Craig Agranoff described the event as one focused on “momentum,” emphasizing Obama’s role in energizing younger voters who see him as a figure of “hope and change.” Agranoff noted that Obama’s ability to increase voter turnout in crucial states like Pennsylvania could be pivotal in the election.

Throughout the rally, Obama drew sharp contrasts between Harris and Trump, aiming to motivate swing-state voters. He praised the efforts of first responders and FEMA workers dealing with recent natural disasters, before underscoring the importance of “honest and competent leadership” during crises. He urged voters to support Harris and other Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, including Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senator Bob Casey, stating, “It’s times like this when you realize that having honest, competent leadership in government really matters.”

Obama also highlighted the significance of a strong Senate to support Harris’s presidency, singling out Senator Bob Casey as an example of integrity and public service, adding, “That’s the kind of person we need to send back to Washington.”

The rally underscored Obama’s commitment to ensuring Harris’s success and emphasized the critical importance of Pennsylvania as a swing state in the 2024 election.