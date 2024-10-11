October London Releases Sophomore Album ‘October Nights’

Rising R&B star October London has released his highly anticipated sophomore album October Nights, via Death Row Records/gamma. The 16-track project features hit singles “She Keeps Calling” and the soulful “A Beautiful Woman,” showcasing London’s smooth vocals and rich production style. Co-produced by London himself, the album reimagines early 2000s contemporary R&B while maintaining a timeless feel.

October Nights arrives during London’s cross-country journey as part of The Serenade 2024 North American Tour with R&B legends Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan. The album includes collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Tyrese, Boney James, and Ledisi, further solidifying London’s place in modern R&B.

London first gained widespread attention in 2023 with his debut album The Rebirth Of Marvin, featuring chart-topping singles “Mulholland Drive” and “Back to Your Place.” With October Nights, London is poised for even greater success, offering an emotional and mature musical experience.

