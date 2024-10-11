Grammy-nominated artists Quavo and Lana Del Rey join forces with Luxembourg-based DJ and producer Gravagerz for the latest dance remix of their hit single “Tough.” After charting on the Billboard Hot 100 following its original release, Gravagerz reimagines the country-trap summer anthem into an ethereal club banger. His lush chord progressions, high-tempo drum groove, and deep-house synth melodies create a new backdrop for Quavo and Lana’s heart-string pulling vocals, making the track a must-play for DJs. This new rendition follows last week’s hypnotically funky Channel Tres remix, adding another layer of excitement to the song’s ongoing success.