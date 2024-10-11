REFORM Alliance and Global Coalition Lead Historic UN Resolution on Reentry and Supervision Rights

REFORM Alliance, in collaboration with Costa Rica and a coalition of 120 organizations from 49 countries, successfully led the adoption of a groundbreaking UN Human Rights Council (HRC) resolution. The unanimous decision marks a historic step toward protecting the human rights of individuals reentering society after incarceration and those under supervision, such as probation or parole.

The resolution provides a framework for governments to create safer, more inclusive communities by offering reentry support, reducing stigma, and promoting economic inclusion. With over 11.5 million people incarcerated globally, this initiative aims to improve reentry processes and help individuals reintegrate successfully.

This landmark resolution is the first HRC initiative to focus on human rights-based guidance for reentry and supervision. It emphasizes dignity and rejects dehumanizing terms like “criminal” and “convict,” which reinforce stigma and hinder full societal participation.

Costa Rica worked with nations such as The Gambia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, and Romania to drive this resolution, with legal expertise from Perseus Strategies. The next steps involve creating a comprehensive study and global recommendations to ensure governments worldwide uphold human rights during the reentry process.

On the resolution, advocates state:

Kim Kardashian, Activist and Advocate: “Too often, people coming out of prison or on supervision are treated as outcasts–their potential overlooked and their humanity ignored. This resolution, sponsored by Costa Rica and a diverse group of countries around the world, is a powerful declaration that no one is disposable and every person deserves human rights and a second chance. I’m proud to support REFORM Alliance and the coalition of advocates as they lead this global effort to ensure governments worldwide enact real change that lifts up those working to rebuild their lives.”

Jessica Jackson, CEO of REFORM Alliance: “This historic resolution is a major victory for millions around the world who face impossible barriers to reentry after incarceration and on supervision. Governments must now take a human rights approach to supporting this population and do everything they can to help those who are turning their lives around become full productive members of society. REFORM has fought state by state, county by county, and at the federal level in the U.S. to close the critical gaps in supervision policies that leave too many people trapped. Now, we are expanding our efforts globally to ensure no one is left behind.”

Ambassador Christian Guillermet-Fernández of Costa Rica: “The unanimous adoption of this resolution represents a recognition that the reintegration of those leaving incarceration and under non-custodial measures is not merely a policy issue, but a fundamental human rights issue. It is a reflection of our shared humanity and our global commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their past, is given the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society. Costa Rica is proud to have led this effort alongside the Core Group, and in partnership with REFORM Alliance, to advance a global framework for more just and inclusive societies worldwide.”

Jared Genser, Managing Director of Perseus Strategies: “This resolution sets a global precedent by addressing the need for reintegration strategies that respect human dignity and uphold human rights and not merely focus on reducing recidivism. Through our coalition’s work, we’ve shown that comprehensive support systems and people-centered policies are the keys to breaking the cycles of poverty and exclusion that keep so many trapped in the criminal legal system. This historic resolution focuses the UN human rights system on both explaining to States their responsibilities and providing specific guidance about how to implement effective social reintegration programs in practice.”