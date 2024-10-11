Multifaceted Billboard charting and RIAA certified singer/songwriter Rotimi is making waves once again with his latest single “ILMSY (MOVES)” available now on all major streaming platforms. This infectious track not only showcases Rotimi’s signature blend of R&B and Afrobeats but also marks his directorial debut, as the multi-talented artist took full creative control of the visuals – from conceptualization to execution.

The in-house production sets the tone as Rotimi adds more exciting news, announcing his upcoming album, In My Heart, In My Veins, slated to release on November 1. This project marks Rotimi’s first full-length offering in two years promising fans a rich, genre-spanning experience that solidifies Rotimi’s position as a versatile and innovative force in the music industry.

“ILMSY (MOVES)” serves as a tantalizing preview of what fans can expect from the full album. The track embodies Rotimi’s signature sound, seamlessly fusing R&B and Afrobeats to create an irresistible, dance-worthy vibe. Lyrics like “I love me some you, all the little things you do, all the little words you chew, everything that makes you you” highlight the song’s theme of deep admiration and love for a partner.

The accompanying visuals for “ILMSY (MOVES)” capture the essence of this admiration, presenting a feel-good atmosphere that invites viewers to get up and dance. True to Rotimi’s style, the video complements the song’s infectious energy and showcases his charismatic on-screen presence.

The upcoming In My Heart, In My Veins album is set to be a unique presentation that flawlessly showcases the duality of Rotimi’s artistry. The project will be presented as a double feature, with the first half dedicated to R&B and the second half focusing on Afrobeats. This innovative approach aims to satisfy fans across multiple genres, highlighting Rotimi’s versatility and range as a musician.