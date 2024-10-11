Elsa/Getty Images

The Minnesota Lynx pulled off one of the largest comebacks in WNBA Finals history, defeating the New York Liberty 95-93 in overtime to take Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Down by 18 points early in the second quarter, the Lynx fought back multiple times throughout the game.

After cutting New York’s lead to two points in the third quarter, Minnesota faced a 15-point deficit with just five minutes remaining in the fourth. But the Lynx stormed back with an 18-2 run, capped by a four-point play from Courtney Williams, giving them their first lead with 5.5 seconds left. Breanna Stewart’s free throws sent the game to overtime, but Minnesota continued to battle.

Down four in the final minute of OT, New York rallied with steals and layups from Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones to tie the game. But with 8.8 seconds left, Lynx star Napheesa Collier hit a tough fadeaway jumper to seal the win. Stewart missed a layup on New York’s final possession, and Minnesota took Game 1.

Courtney Williams (23 points), Kayla McBride (22 points), and Collier (21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks) led the Lynx, who now have a 74% chance to win the title, as teams that win Game 1 have done so 20 of 27 times. Collier’s performance puts her in elite company, joining Lisa Leslie and Sylvia Fowles as one of the few players with 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 5+ blocks in a Finals game.

In seeking its first-ever WNBA title, New York was led by Jonquel Jones (24 points) while Stewart and Ionescu struggled with 29.8% shooting.

Game 2 is set for Sunday.