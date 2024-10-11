TDF Tristan Fowler, an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, is carving a unique space in the music and art world. Growing up in Arkansas, Fowler was deeply influenced by R&B and Dancehall, shaping his melodic sound. Now based in Laguna Beach, his music mirrors the serene beauty of an ocean sunset. His latest release is “Seniorita (Seaside Edition).

Fowler’s creative journey is fueled by friendships with Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, and Machine Gun Kelly, learning from their artistry while honing his own talents. Alongside music, he has developed skills in videography and editing, working on high-fashion campaigns for brands like Versace, Gucci, and Loewe.

Currently, Fowler works as an assistant and personal cameraman for professional skateboarder Boo Johnson, collaborating on the popular YouTube vlog series, Adventures with Boo J. His multifaceted approach extends beyond music and video to clothing design and film directing.

Having recorded music since the age of seven, Fowler believes he has now found his true voice. As he looks to the next step in his creative career, he remains fully devoted to spreading messages of peace and love through his work.

With a passion for expression and a drive to leave a lasting legacy, TDF Tristan Fowler is poised to make waves across multiple industries, blending art, fashion, and music.