That Mexican OT Teams Up with Maxo Kream and Lil’ Keke for “War Wounds”

Texas rap is alive and well, thanks to rising star That Mexican OT, who brings his signature swagger and lyrical prowess in his new single and video, “War Wounds.” Teaming up with fellow Texas rappers Maxo Kream and Lil’ Keke, the Bay City native delivers fast-paced, tongue-twisting bars over Bankroll Got It’s synth-heavy production. The track is a testament to OT’s Texas roots, where his confidence and grit shine: “So many war wounds from these wars, they probably think that I’m emo.”

Lil’ Keke and Maxo Kream join OT, flexing their own Texas pride with equally hard-hitting verses. The accompanying music video, directed by DGreen Filmz, shows the trio perfecting combat tactics at a paintball facility, turning a fake battle into a real warning for the competition.

“War Wounds” drops after OT’s standout performance at the Austin City Limits Festival, with another set scheduled for ACL Weekend 2 this Sunday.

