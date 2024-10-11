ComplexCon, the pioneering festival and exhibition of convergence culture that curates the very best in style, music, art, and food, announced today that Travis Scott will be the event’s 2024 Artistic Director and Sunday night headliner, bringing “CactusCon” to ComplexCon Las Vegas, a nod to his creative collective, Cactus Jack.

Under Scott’s creative direction, Cactus Jack will infuse its iconic style throughout ComplexCon. Scott will also design exclusive merchandise only available at the festival. The multi-platinum, diamond-certified recording artist, producer, and style icon’s role builds upon ComplexCon’s history of working with the most prominent and innovative artists such as Takashi Murakami, to push artistic and experiential boundaries.

Scott, whose CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR is officially the highest-grossing rap tour of all time, will also headline Sunday evening for a highly anticipated performance that will mark a triumphant homecoming to the festival he helped inaugurate in 2016.

After a wildly successful run in its hometown of Long Beach, ComplexCon will head to Sin City for the first time ever on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year’s show will grow 4x in size, spanning over 1,000,000 sq ft, with an unprecedented number of brands, exclusive drops, activations and experiences.

Attendees will have the opportunity to shop hundreds of exclusive releases from today’s most sought-after brands and cultural creatives, including 032C, Ambush, Asics, Awake NY, BYREDO, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Ecko Unltd., EDGLRD, Fox Racing, Fragment, Futura Laboratories, Glo Gang, HELLSTAR, Hidden NY, Holiday, Infinite Archives, Kids of Immigrants, Malbon Golf, Mastermind, Mitchell & Ness, Mowalola, New Era Cap, Nike, Oakley, Online Ceramics, PDF Channel, Psychworld, Rick Owens, Satoshi Nakamoto, Saucony, Sp5der, Stash, Thug Club, Undefeated, Vans, Vetements, WWE, Zippo and more.