Tyla Drops Deluxe Edition ‘TYLA +’

Rising global star Tyla adds to her stellar breakout season by releasing the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA, now titled TYLA +. The refreshed album features three new tracks and guest appearances from rising South African artists Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Maestro, further solidifying Tyla’s mission to amplify Amapiano on the global stage.

The deluxe edition opens with “Shake Ah,” where DJ/producer Tony Duardo and singers Optimist and Maestro join Tyla. The album continues with “Push 2 Start” and “Back To You,” where Tyla blends R&B and pop into her Amapiano sound, a fusion she discussed in Elle magazine. “I always wanted to mix Amapiano with styles like R&B and pop—and make it my own,” she shared.

Following the success of her chart-topping hit “Water,” Tyla became the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. With TYLA +, she continues to expand her global reach.

Advertisement