Uncle Waffles Returns with “Wadibusa” Remix Featuring Joey Bada$$

Today, multi-platinum DJ-producer Uncle Waffles returns to the music scene by releasing the remixed version of her 2024 hit single, “Wadibusa.” The remix features acclaimed rapper Joey Bada$$, merging South African Amapiano rhythms with NYC hip-hop to create a fresh, genre-blending sound.

“Wadibusa” Remix retains Amapiano’s signature euphoric tempo, which made the original track a viral sensation. The familiar tribal beats—drums, cymbals, and swift reverbs—set the stage for Joey Bada$$ to deliver his lyrical flow, seamlessly intertwining the vibrant energy of South African music with his masterful wordplay.

First released in April, “Wadibusa” quickly became a fan favorite. This remix elevates the song to new heights, offering a dynamic and fresh experience highlighting the global influence of Uncle Waffles and Joey Bada$$.

