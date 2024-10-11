In an era where consistency and innovation define longevity, J-Bizz, a dynamic force in the independent music scene, has just dropped his 15th official project titled Bad Bizzness. The project is now available on all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs), marking yet another milestone in the rapper’s prolific career.

This release is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it’s J-Bizz’s second project of the year, showcasing his dedication to delivering fresh content to his ever-growing fanbase. Secondly, Bad Bizzness is his final release under his deal with AWAL, the distribution company under the Sony Music umbrella. This project serves as the closing chapter of his collaboration with AWAL/Sony, paving the way for new ventures in the next phase of his career.

A Glimpse into Bad Bizzness

Bad Bizzness captures the essence of J-Bizz’s style—sharp lyricism, hard-hitting beats, and an unfiltered take on life’s highs and lows. Over the years, he has earned a reputation for delivering content that resonates with listeners, combining personal storytelling with raw emotion. Fans can expect this same energy and depth in his latest offering, as J-Bizz continues to push the boundaries of his artistry.

Tracks on the project offer a mix of introspection and grit, with J-Bizz’s signature blend of street narratives, ambition, and reflections on the music industry. Whether you’re a day-one supporter or a new listener, Bad Bizzness promises to deliver something memorable.