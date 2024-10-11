GRAMMY-nominated rapper GloRilla has dropped the video for “Whatchu Know About Me,” featuring Sexyy Red, to celebrate the release of her debut album GLORIOUS. Directed by the legendary Benny Boom, the visual takes fans on a nostalgic trip, paying homage to the 2000s rap classic “Wipe Me Down.” The video also features a special guest appearance from Boosie, adding even more excitement for fans of the iconic track.

The vibrant video showcases GloRilla and Sexyy Red in a lively setting. They embody the energy and swagger of the original hit while giving it their own fresh twist. With its throwback vibes and modern flair, the “Whatchu Know About Me” video is a must-watch, perfectly complementing GloRilla’s star-studded album release.