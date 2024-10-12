The highly anticipated Curry 12, Stephen Curry’s latest signature shoe, is set to make its global debut on Friday, October 18, in the ‘Gravity’ colorway. Designed to reflect Curry’s gravitational pull on the court, the Curry 12 features a sleek light gray upper with green and black accents that emulate particles floating through the universe. Built with Under Armour’s innovative UA Flow technology, the Curry 12 provides a strong foundation, comfort, and superior traction, perfect for athletes aiming for top-tier performance.

Journalist Courtney Brown from The Source was one of the first to preview the Curry 12 at a media event, where Stephen Curry and his team discussed the shoe’s evolution, its Olympic debut, and the brand’s future plans. Curry shared insights about the design process that led to the Curry 12, saying, “We were in Portland four years ago, and they brought in every shoe that was ever made. They brought in a bunch of inspirational pictures, and I just put it all on the table, just show me what you like… From there, [the designer] kind of understood what my design language is and how he could take their inspiration and say, ‘Okay, this is what works.’”

Curry 12 ‘Shooting Star’

The first of many outer space-inspired colorways, the ‘Gravity’ is designed to enhance precision, movement, and comfort for today’s elite basketball players. The shoe boasts a breathable engineered mesh upper, an external 3D-molded TPU heel counter for enhanced fit, and a die-cut foam sockliner for added comfort. Additionally, the combination of UA Flow cushioning and a segmented Pebax plate in the forefoot ensures players can cut, stop, and start with precision.

Stephen’s signature shoes have continued to evolve, with each new version building on the success of the previous models. The Curry 12 ‘Gravity’ made its on-court debut this summer, propelling Curry to yet another incredible basketball achievement. The shoe’s release follows the success of the ‘Red, White and Blue’ and ‘Curry Tour’ colorways, which have been celebrated by fans and athletes alike.

Curry 12 ‘Wardell Mode’

Curry Brand’s global launch of the Curry 12 marks the beginning of a journey exploring the mysteries of the galaxy, with each upcoming colorway paying homage to different aspects of Stephen’s game. Later this fall, expect releases such as the ‘Wardell Mode’ on November 8 and ‘Shooting Star’ on November 22, each offering a unique blend of design and performance.

The Curry 12 ‘Gravity’ will be available at Under Armour Brand Houses globally, UA.com, and select retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods. As Stephen Curry’s star continues to rise, his latest signature shoe promises to inspire hoopers worldwide and push the boundaries of performance and style.