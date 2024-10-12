Another day, another lawsuit in the entertainment world. There needs to be a show dedicated to this just to keep up. Anyways, Dr. Dre is facing a $10 million lawsuit from his former psychotherapist, Dr. Charles Sophy, who claims the music producer subjected him to harassment, threats, and homophobic rhetoric.

We previously reported the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, engaged in a “systematic and malicious” campaign against Dr. Sophy, marked by a series of threatening texts and actions that began in February 2023. Dr. Sophy alleges that Dre’s harassment stems from unresolved frustrations related to mediation Sophy oversaw during Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young in 2021.

Now according to the complaint, Dre sent Sophy several “overtly threatening” messages, accusing him of an undisclosed offense and demanding he “pay for” the perceived wrongdoing. Dre also allegedly pressured Sophy to disclose confidential information from a separate therapy session with another client, which Sophy refused. As the harassment escalated, Dr. Sophy claims Dre even deployed men impersonating FBI agents to his home, leaving him in a state of constant fear.

“Dr. Sophy lives in constant fear. He wears a bulletproof vest anytime he steps foot outside, is afraid to leave his home and is constantly looking over his shoulder,” the lawsuit reads. “Nobody should have to live in constant fear. But Dr. Sophy does — ironically for no other reason than he tried to help Young to resolve his own family’s conflict.”

Furthermore, Dre’s legal team, however, denies these allegations and counters with their own. Howard King, Dre’s attorney, claims that Dre filed a “confidential complaint” against Sophy with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California for “dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence.” King alleges that Sophy attempted to coerce Dre’s children into turning against him during the divorce and encouraged one child to make false accusations to the press to secure a financial settlement.

Get this, King stated, “That complaint seeks revocation of Dr. Sophy’s license to provide mental health counseling… He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr. Young.” King added that Sophy has refused to cooperate with the Medical Board’s investigation into these claims.

Dr. Sophy, in his lawsuit, denies Dre’s accusations and insists he tried to avoid legal action in hopes of resolving the matter. “There is no truth behind these baseless and far-fetched accusations,” the lawsuit asserts. “Dr. Sophy tried to let the threats go… Young, however, would not let go.”

What ya’ll think, does Dr. Sophy have a case or nah?