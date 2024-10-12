IMG 20240128 122518 (3000 x 3000 pixel)300 (1)

Combining hard-hitting trap productions with hip-hop lyrical prowess, Mr.Reaper’s latest album, “The Price Of Money” consists of tracks that are filled with eclectic influences and fusions of rap subgenres. The high-end production styles, seamlessly blended with hard-hitting lyrics, exude both a nostalgic and futuristic sound, capturing the essence of both worlds and appealing to a wide range of listeners. As the album unfolds, Mr.Reaper cleverly combines purist elements of old-school rap with modern production and sounds, skillfully bridging the gap between musical generations. From top to bottom, this is a project worthy of fanfare.

10 tracks, spanning half an hour, “The Price Of Money” captures the price of success. The world as it is seems to revolve around money, or maybe, just maybe, we have been hard-wired to believe so. Either way, we have all seen the magnitude of resentment, jealousy, betrayal, and disloyalty that comes with success and having money, and especially from those we perceive as ‘close ones.’

In a raw, unabashed, and unfiltered manner, Mr.Reaper lyrically captures the heavy price you have to pay for success, including the inevitable sacrifices you have to make, such as cutting off people…and in their numbers. The album features viral, fan favorites “Ballad Of The Reaper,” “Emotions,” and “Come Follow Me And We Ride” as well as fresh new releases such as “Kno The Name,” “Run It Up,” “Warrior Poet” and more.

Another thing that they did right with the album was that visually striking cover art; it is a genius depiction of what the album is all about—a blueprint that captures the album’s inspiration in vivid detail!



