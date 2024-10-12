Here we go again, this time involving Ye. Alright, let’s get to it … Lauren Pisciotta, a former personal assistant to Kanye West, has just updated her lawsuit against the Yeezy honcho. She added new allegations involving an incident during a studio session co-hosted by Diddy. Oh, boy …

Now according to our friends at TMZ, Pisciotta claims that West invited her to the session, where drinks were served.

Pisciotta recalls an announcement being made that “everyone had to drink if they wanted to stay.” Weird and ridiculous if you ask us.

Get this, Pisciotta contends after taking “a few small sips” of the drink provided by West, she began feeling “disoriented.” The next day, she experienced difficulty remembering the night and felt “immense shame and embarrassment.” Later, Pisciotta alleges West mentioned that something had happened between them, which left her surprised, as she initially thought she had simply “felt unwell and acted out of character.”

What’s more is this follows her original lawsuit filed in June, where Pisciotta accused West of inappropriate behavior, including sending her explicit messages.

Meanwhile, as we reported yesterday, Kanye West is reportedly residing in Tokyo, seeking some distance from ongoing controversies. Seems like a recurring theme. The heat turns up and the flights stay booked, but we can be reading that entirely wrong.

Anywho, music journalist Touré notes that West has been staying in a hotel while working on his self-produced album Bully. Touré described West’s current lifestyle as “upper-class homeless,” as he enjoys the flexibility of hotel living without the responsibilities of maintaining a home.

West has chosen Tokyo for its quieter environment, where he can live more privately, unlike in Los Angeles, where he frequently deals with media attention and paparazzi.