In a new development that intertwines two of hip hop’s most infamous names, federal prosecutors investigating Sean “Diddy” Combs are reportedly collaborating with the Clark County District Attorney’s office in Las Vegas, which is overseeing the murder case of rapper Tupac Shakur. This latest revelation comes months after a bombshell was dropped in July, when Los Angeles gang kingpin Keith “Keefe D” Davis, a key figure in Tupac’s 1996 murder, was revealed to be an FBI informant who had linked Diddy to the crime.

According to The Sun, federal investigators have been in discussions with the Las Vegas DA’s office regarding potential connections between Diddy and the murder of Tupac. Keefe D, the only person charged in the assassination, has previously alleged that Diddy offered him $1 million to carry out the hit on Tupac during the height of the East Coast-West Coast rap feud. This explosive claim, which Keefe D has made in police interviews and media appearances, has never been fully corroborated by other gang members or supported by solid evidence. Diddy has long denied any involvement and has never been charged in connection to the murder.

The ongoing federal investigation into Diddy is reportedly linked to broader gangland activities, and the same investigative teams probing Diddy’s federal case are now coordinating with Las Vegas law enforcement. This collaboration aims to explore not only Keefe D’s allegations but also the larger network of criminal activities that may have surrounded Tupac’s murder.

Keefe D’s cooperation with federal authorities initially came to light in July, when he was exposed as an informant providing information on both the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul and the events leading up to Tupac’s untimely death. However, until now, it wasn’t clear that federal investigators were actively involved in liaising with the Las Vegas DA regarding Tupac’s murder.

The 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur remains one of the most notorious unsolved crimes in music history. For decades, conspiracy theories have swirled, with many suggesting that powerful figures in the music industry played a role in the tragic event that occurred on the Las Vegas Strip. With Keefe D’s recent arrest and the revelations surrounding his ties to Diddy, this decades-long mystery may be on the verge of unraveling.

Though no official charges have been filed against Diddy in connection with Tupac’s death, the resurfacing of these claims has ignited fresh speculation and raised serious questions about the music mogul’s potential involvement. For now, both the hip hop community and the public at large remain on edge, awaiting further developments in the case that may finally bring answers to one of rap’s darkest chapters.

As the investigations unfold, one thing is clear: the legacy of Tupac Shakur continues to loom large over the world of hip hop, and the truth about what happened on that fateful night in 1996 may soon come to light.