New Orleans has always been known for its rich musical heritage, and Calio3way is an artist keeping that legacy alive with his unique mix of R&B and rap. Hailing from the Uptown Calliope Projects, Calio3way grew up listening to his mom sing while cleaning the house, and it didn’t take long for him to discover his own passion for music. He also spent countless hours watching videos of legends like Michael Jackson and Joe, learning from the best.

Fast forward to today, and Calio3way’s music tells the story of his life. His latest single, “I’m Digging You,” is an emotional anthem about unrequited love. “It’s about this girl I liked who just didn’t like me back,” Calio3way says with a shrug. The song’s honesty and vulnerability have struck a chord with his fans, showing that he’s not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve.

But love songs aren’t all he’s known for. His music often touches on the struggles he’s faced, from personal setbacks to the heartache of losing family members, like his nephew. Through it all, Calio3way’s sound captures the spirit of New Orleans—gritty, soulful, and full of bounce. His unique blend of R&B and rap reflects the diversity and flavor of the city, making his music feel like a pot of musical gumbo.

You can check out his latest track on YouTube, and don’t forget to follow him on Instagram @calliope_threeway to stay in the loop. Calio3way’s authentic, heartfelt music is making waves, and you won’t want to miss out.