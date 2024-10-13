The Rise of Athleisure: How Comfort Became the New Fashion Standard

Long gone are the days when breath-limiting corsets and painfully heavy dresses dominated the fashion scene. In their place are stretchy materials and elastic waistbands. But how did the pendulum swing so drastically?

There are several reasons athleisure took everyday fashion by storm. And much to high fashion lovers’ dismay, it’s here to stay. These are a few reasons why that is and why athleisure won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Discomfort Isn’t Worth It

Fashion has always evolved. Each decade, for the most part, features its staple trends. Athleisure just happens to be one of the most prominent trends of the last 10 or so years. And it happened, in part, because people got fed up with being uncomfortable.

Advertisement

On the heels of too-tight jeans and barely-there tops, women in particular were over discomfort. It didn’t fit their lifestyles or make them feel confident and proved hard to keep up with. Cheaply made clothes featuring sequins that rubbed the skin raw or denim that cut off circulation wasn’t worth it. Something had to give — and that’s exactly why athleisure grew in popularity.

Throwing on a pair of elastic waistband pants and a graphic tee with sneakers did the trick. You could do whatever you needed to without worrying about being poked or prodded by your clothes. Instead, you could confidently know that your outfit would never be anything but buttery smooth and easy.

Ultimately, that led to people further leaning into athleisure. Instead of running errands in jeans, you can sport an easy-to-throw-on exercise dress. Ditch the uncomfortable wires of traditional bras for wireless bras instead. Swap out your stilettos for a stylish sneaker or flat. With changes like these, how could athleisure not withstand the test of time?

Life is Busier than Ever

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t running around with a million things to do. Everyone is on a time crunch running from one obligation to the next. That, of course, doesn’t leave much time to put into thinking about what to wear. That’s where athleisure enters the conversation.

It takes the guessing out of the outfit selection process. You can pick from your favorite leggings and sweatshirts, throw on some shoes, and have a full outfit in minutes. No more trying on different combinations of clothing items only to put your original outfit back on.

The time saved can be better used for a slew of other, more valuable things. You can make an extra cup of coffee to help you power through your day. You can reply to an email or two while running out the door to soccer practice or drinks with friends. Or you can take a few minutes to sit down and relax before your next obligation starts.

When your calendar is extremely chaotic, every second counts. Athleisure has become a new standard because it fits the lifestyle needs of many. You no longer have to choose function or fashion because athleisure brands strike the perfect balance of both. And people are happier for it.

Multipurpose Outfits Streamline Wardrobes

While it’s easy to be up in arms over the cost of wardrobe staples nowadays, athleisure can be a worthwhile investment. The multipurpose nature of what would have previously been considered workout clothes works in several situations. So, you can get by with fewer items in your closet.

This does a few things for everyday fashion. For one, spending more on a higher quality, more sustainably made article of clothing is good for the planet. You’re not filling landfills with cheap clothing trends that last a season at most. Plus, wearing staple pieces from your existing wardrobe for various occasions makes the investments worthwhile.

Another big win for multipurpose pieces is space. If you’re living in a small apartment or cramming your clothes in with a partner’s, space is at a premium. Athleisure means you can use what limited space you have to your advantage. You no longer need a drawer for workout clothes and shelf space for errand attire — it’s all the same.

Of course, you’re likely not going to exclusively own athleisure clothing. There are plenty of reasons you’d need business casual or black tie options in your closet. But knowing you can maximize your wardrobe and justify investing in basics you’ll wear constantly is great. It’s part of what makes athleisure transcend trend status to become part of everyday fashion standards.

There’s Accessible Everyday Fashion

It’s not an exaggeration to say that athleisure is everywhere. Brands are fully bought in, dropping new releases of your favorite staples regularly. When that’s the case, it’s evident that a fashion standard has become incredibly accessible.

That proves beneficial for a lot of reasons. When fashion trends are only made in small batches or fail to be size-inclusive, the everyday consumer is left out. Whether because of finances or needing sizing outside of a specific range, it’s unattainable. That creates a barrier to entry for many people.

Athleisure, however, has grown to be so big that those barriers to accessibility are fairly inconsequential. People of all shapes and sizes and with all ranges of budgets can opt-in. That ensures the growth of a trend and can influence its longevity because it’s seen everywhere you go.

Plus, athleisure has the benefit of being a wide category of clothing. Leggings, graphic tees, sweatshirts, and sweat sets all fall under the athleisure umbrella. Most brands can find some aspect they can tap into, especially knowing how popular it is. That profitability and accessibility make athleisure a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

Athleisure is Here to Stay

Love it or hate it, athleisure is a staple fashion style. It offers clothes that are comfortable and stylish, perfect for an array of situations. So, if you’re on the fence and unsure if it’s the right option for you, give it a shot. You just may fall in love with how easily it works into your everyday life.