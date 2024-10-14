Adam22 Asks Adin Ross to Sleep With His Lena the Plug, Leading to Heated Exchange

In a wild turn of events during a recent Adin Ross live stream, No Jumper host Adam22 and his wife, Lena the Plug, were at the center of a heated exchange. Adin, known for his outrageous on-stream antics, shocked viewers when he begged Adam22 to let him sleep with Lena as a “birthday gift.”

“I’m always looking for ways to support the Jewish community,” Adam22 jokingly replied. “If this is what it takes, call up Benjamin Netanyahu and let him know: I’m down to be a cuck.”

Lena the Plug chimed in, asking if Adam would cover Adin’s flight costs, which Adam agreed to—on the condition that he would be allowed to watch. The lighthearted banter took a serious turn when Adin rejected the idea of Adam watching the encounter, sparking a tense moment between the two.

Advertisement

The exchange, which started as a playful joke, quickly became a controversial topic online, with fans debating the boundaries of humor and personal relationships. As always with these internet personalities, the conversation left social media buzzing and viewers questioning how far these streamers are willing to take things for content.