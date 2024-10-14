Alexander Blane Drops New Single “Take Me There” with Stunning Visuals in Maui

Singer Alexander Blane continues to leave his mark on the music scene with his latest single, “Take Me There.” The accompanying video, directed by Clark Airlines, is set against the stunning backdrop of Maui, Hawaii. Blane and his love interest share romantic moments, with her sensual moves complementing the smooth, laid-back vibe of the track. Blane’s lyrical finesse shines, while the infectious hook and modern afrobeat rhythms create the ultimate “baecation” anthem. With its polished sound and soulful energy, “Take Me There” captures the essence of a contemporary love story, solidifying Blane’s position as a rising star in the industry.