Sometimes you have to know how to read the room. Anyway, here we go … Bow Wow recently faced backlash for comments he made about missing Diddy’s parties, a statement that sparked criticism in light of Diddy’s current legal troubles. The 37-year-old rapper, known for stirring controversy, expressed nostalgia for Diddy’s events during an appearance on Rocsi Diaz’s More To The Story podcast.

However, his remarks were poorly received, considering Diddy’s recent arrest and legal battles involving allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and other charges.

Here’s what he said …

“Bruh supposed to be on a 250-foot yacht with his wife, legs up, chilling,” Bow Wow said. “It seems unreal at times. Me and Jermaine [Dupri] spoke about it, and I was like, ‘I never thought we would see him in this position. Ever.’ He’s like the gatekeeper to the game. To the point where… BET Awards weekend? The past two, they just didn’t feel right ’cause there was no motion, no parties, nowhere to go.”

Bow Wow emphasized that he wasn’t referring to the infamous “freak offs” mentioned in federal investigations. “I said, ‘Jermaine, there’s no parties!’” he added. “You feel it, it’s like a hole. He was everything Hip-Hop! For that to die out, you just would have never thought… It’s sad and it’s messed up that we gotta witness this.”

His comments did not sit well with many online users. He got cooked TBH.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “Fiending for Diddy parties is crazy. Dude should have just stayed quiet.” Another user criticized Bow Wow personally, recalling a disappointing club appearance: “Get a load of this loser. We booked him at the club and he couldn’t even give his liquor away… A Diddy party may actually be his best bet.” A third user tersely added, “Send him back to the orphanage.”

Obviously, in the spirit of not reading the room, the timing of Bow Wow’s remarks is especially problematic, as Diddy is currently facing serious legal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. His legal troubles began when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, accusing him of rape and trafficking. Although the case was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, it led to more allegations from other women.