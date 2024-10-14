Charlamagne Tha God and Kamala Harris to Host “We the People” Audio Town Hall Ahead of 2024 Elections

iHeartMedia and multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God have announced an impactful town hall event titled “We the People: An Audio Townhall with Kamala Harris and Charlamagne Tha God.” The hour-long discussion will take place live in Detroit, Michigan, just 25 days before the critical 2024 elections.

This unique event will feature a thought-provoking conversation between Charlamagne, the popular on-air host of New York’s Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club,” and Vice President Kamala Harris. The dialogue will cover various significant topics surrounding the election, providing listeners with insights into the Democratic nominee’s platform.

Charlamagne expressed his commitment to amplifying local voices, stating, “I want local voices from Detroit and voices from all the battleground states to get the opportunity to ask Vice President Kamala Harris some questions. I know we got some pressing issues to talk about. The future of the nation is decided by who we elect.”

The event will air live on Tuesday, October 15, at 5 PM EST/2 PM PST. It will be broadcast on 130 iHeartRadio stations nationwide and streamed on the iHeartRadio App at iHeartRadio.com/WeThePeople. Following the live event, the audio will be available on demand for listeners who wish to catch up.

Listeners can engage directly by submitting questions to Vice President Harris via the iHeartRadio app’s Talk Back function, ensuring a dynamic and interactive experience. For the latest updates, followers can check @BreakfastClubAM and @iHeartRadio on social media.