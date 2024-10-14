Detroit Pistons Team Up for ‘Pistonsland: What Up D.O.E.’ Event, Headlined by Lil Baby

The Detroit Pistons, Detroit City Clerk, and the Detroit Department of Elections are partnering with Rock the Vote and Detroit Votes to host Pistonsland: What Up D.O.E., an exciting outdoor concert and festival on Saturday, Oct. 19. From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the free event will take place on West Grand Blvd. between Third Ave. and Cass Ave., celebrating the Pistons, Detroit culture, and the kickoff of early voting.

The festival will feature live performances from national and local artists, including GRAMMY-winning rapper Lil Baby and Detroit stars Baby Face Ray, Peezy, Sada Baby, and Skilla Baby. Attendees can explore themed areas like Playland, Munchieland, Styleland, and Communityland, which offer free carnival rides, roller skating, minigolf, food trucks, and more.

“Pistonsland: What Up D.O.E. will give Detroiters the opportunity to make their voice heard through early voting while celebrating the best of Detroit’s culture, music and community,” said Chris Economeas, Sr. Director of Community & Social Responsibility. “As an organization at the forefront of civic engagement, we look forward to offering this event as an opportunity for Detroiters to get out and vote while enjoying a free day of fun and excitement in Detroit.”

As part of the celebration, attendees can cast their early vote by visiting the Detroit Department of Elections headquarters (2978 W Grand Blvd), located within the event footprint.

Pistonsland is part of the larger “Vote City” initiative, a series of free events in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee that celebrate local communities and encourage early voting.

Tickets are free and available at pistonsland.com/registration. For more details and event updates, visit pistonsland.com.