Diddy is now named in six lawsuits filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims to represent up to 120 alleged victims of the music mogul. Four of the lawsuits involve male accusers, bringing forth disturbing allegations of sexual assault.

One suit, filed by a man who worked for Ecko Clothing, claims he was assaulted by Diddy and his bodyguards in 2008 at Macy’s flagship store in New York City. The man alleges he was pistol-whipped and orally raped by Diddy after being ordered to “Suck my d***, Ecko.”

According to TMZ, in another case, a man hired to work security at Diddy’s 2006 White Party says he was drugged and sexually assaulted. He alleges Diddy overpowered and sodomized him in a van, leading to physical trauma from the alleged attack.

A third lawsuit involves a man who attended a Diddy party in October 2021. He claims he became disoriented after consuming a drink and woke up in a bedroom, paralyzed, where at least three men sexually assaulted him. The man alleges he saw a naked Diddy during the assault.

The fourth lawsuit comes from a man who claims he was just 16 when invited to Diddy’s 1998 White Party in the Hamptons. He alleges Diddy made inappropriate advances, telling him he could be made into a star. The man claims Diddy forced him to expose his genitals for an “inspection,” touching and squeezing them.

Diddy, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025.

At a court hearing in New York on Thursday, the judge in Combs’ federal case set a trial date of May 5, 2025.

According to CNN, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, was present in the courtroom, as were several of his family members. His ankles were shackled, and he wore a loose-fitting tan button-down shirt and khaki pants. Diddy also waved at his family as they sat in the second row.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson said the prosecution anticipates its case could last three weeks. Still, she added that a superseding indictment could affect the length of the trial, meaning additional charges or defendants could be added to the case. Diddy’s legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo, stated he expects the defense to take a week.

Last week, Diddy was visited by his twin daughters and mother at Brooklyn’s MDC. According to TMZ, the family shared time in the visiting area where they could embrace and have a conversation.

Insiders say the twins made the trip from California to see Diddy for the first time since his arrest.

The visit came ahead of a statement by Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, who referred to his charges as a “public lynching.” Combs expressed her views in a conversation with Page Six.

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice shared.

“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

She added, “I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

You can read more of her statement here.